Sackets Harbor installs concrete slab to restore village dock affected by high Lake Ontario waters

Crews installed a new concrete slab Wednesday that will allow the village to reopen its public boat launch, after weeks of closures due to high waters on Lake Ontario. “We thought it'd be a wise use of money to allow our residents and visitors to have access to the lake,” Sackets Harbor Mayor Vincent J. Battista said.

