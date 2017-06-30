Route 11 near Mill Creek will be clos...

Route 11 near Mill Creek will be closed for most of the summer

A state Department of Transportation project to replace a culvert will close a portion of Route 11 over Mill Creek in the town of Watertown for much of the summer. Beginning July 17, that section of Route 11 is expected to be closed for a $1.5 million replacement project, said Michael Flick, public information officer for the Department of Transportation.

