Roof repairs completed on Watertown ice rink

Now that repairs to the roof nearly are finished, the city soon will begin talks to determine if the engineering firm that designed the municipal ice rink will pay for them. City officials adamantly believe that Stantec Consulting Services, the Rochester engineering firm that designed the renovation of the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, should pay for all the much-needed repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.