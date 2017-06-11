Rochester woman gets prison for cocai...

Rochester woman gets prison for cocaine possession

In Jefferson County Court Friday, Erin S. R. Sargent was sentenced as a second-felony offender to two years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty in May to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Sargent, 23, of Rochester, admitted that she possessed over 51 grams of crack cocaine while at the Ramada Inn in Watertown in March.

