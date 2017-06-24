Revenues soar at Watertown hydro plant

Revenues soar at Watertown hydro plant

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Ms. Murphy said the 92-year-old Marble Avenue hydro plant along the Black River produced 3,559,728 kilowatt hours of electricity in April and 3,606,300 in May. The June figure is not available yet. Producing 5,408 kilowatts per hour, the city earned about $27,000 from its sale of electricity to power giant National Grid on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 23 hr Ruff 12
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 20 Anonymous 15
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Field Days Jun 12 Red Rooster 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC