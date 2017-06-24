Revenues soar at Watertown hydro plant
Ms. Murphy said the 92-year-old Marble Avenue hydro plant along the Black River produced 3,559,728 kilowatt hours of electricity in April and 3,606,300 in May. The June figure is not available yet. Producing 5,408 kilowatts per hour, the city earned about $27,000 from its sale of electricity to power giant National Grid on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Ruff
|12
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Jun 20
|Anonymous
|15
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Jun 19
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Field Days
|Jun 12
|Red Rooster
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC