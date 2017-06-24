Revenues soar at Watertown hydro plant

Ms. Murphy said the 92-year-old Marble Avenue hydro plant along the Black River produced 3,559,728 kilowatt hours of electricity in April and 3,606,300 in May. The June figure is not available yet. Producing 5,408 kilowatts per hour, the city earned about $27,000 from its sale of electricity to power giant National Grid on Friday.

