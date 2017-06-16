Raccoons, skunk test positive for rab...

Raccoons, skunk test positive for rabies in Jefferson County

Friday Jun 16

Two raccoons were found - one in Henderson, another in Adams - and a skunk was found at Ives Street in Watertown. Officials said there were no known human or pet exposures to the animals, which were found by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and tested in a state Department of Health laboratory.

