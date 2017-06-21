Public meeting to discuss Lake Ontario flood recovery program
Neighbors of Watertown will hold a public meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chaumont Fire Hall to discuss the Lake Ontario flood recovery program. The funding for the program was provided by the state, which dedicated $7 million for homeowners along the lake, with up to $40,000 for homeowners to support interior and exterior repairs caused by flooding.
