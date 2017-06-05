Predatory credit scams target Ft. Drum soldiers
Soldiers earn steady paychecks - and that makes them vulnerable to scams. Some companies convince service members to buy consumer goods on credit and sign on to predatory loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|10 hr
|Harry Bawls
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 22
|91 mps
|10
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC