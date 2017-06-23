Planning for the season: Watertown cuts costs and expands summer recreation program
Innovative budgeting on the part of Watertown officials allowed them to reduce costs for the city's summer recreation program while expanding it. The Parks & Recreation Department previously offered programming from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at four of the city's playgrounds.
