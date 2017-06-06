Paving work to take place near Fort Drum gate
Crews with the state Department of Transportation will start paving the intersection of Route 283 and 342, near Fort Drum's Mount Belvedere gate, on Wednesday. Once the intersection paving is complete, crews will continue paving operations on Route 283 with all work ending near the Watertown city limit, the department said.
