Ogdensburg a zombie propertya inspect...

Ogdensburg a zombie propertya inspector now on the job

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The city's new “zombie property” inspector, Nicole A. Woods, is canvassing neighborhoods to help identify families who may be in danger of losing their homes, and to stop already abandoned properties from falling into even greater disrepair. The term “zombie property” is used to identify properties that are vacant and blighted but have not been foreclosed on by a bank or other mortgage holder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 4 hr Kenny 13
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 20 Anonymous 15
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Field Days Jun 12 Red Rooster 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC