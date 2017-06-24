Ogdensburg a zombie propertya inspector now on the job
The city's new “zombie property” inspector, Nicole A. Woods, is canvassing neighborhoods to help identify families who may be in danger of losing their homes, and to stop already abandoned properties from falling into even greater disrepair. The term “zombie property” is used to identify properties that are vacant and blighted but have not been foreclosed on by a bank or other mortgage holder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Kenny
|13
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Jun 20
|Anonymous
|15
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Jun 19
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Field Days
|Jun 12
|Red Rooster
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC