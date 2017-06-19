NY Department Will Send Out Heavy Rescue Less

June 18--WATERTOWN, NY-- Two firefighters assigned to the city's fire department heavy rescue vehicle are sent out several times a day on all kinds of calls, from helping out senior citizens injured in falls to victims suffering from heart attacks or involved in serious motor vehicle crashes. City Manager Sharon A. Addison has agreed to a new directive that would mean the apparatus will be used on far fewer calls, Fire Chief Dale C. Herman confirmed Saturday.

