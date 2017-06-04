Northern Zone Buck Take Increases
Northern Zone hunters took 24,674 deer in 2016, and that total represents a 4.6 percent increase over the 2015 harvest. This increase mirrors the 2016 statewide harvest of 213,061 deer which was 5.0 percent higher than the previous season.
