Noonan gets 25 years to life in prison for girlfrienda s 2016 Watertown murder

In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, Gregory Michael “Mike” Noonan, 40, Watertown, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the Aug. 2016 murder of his girlfriend, Barbara L. Curry Getman, 39. Speaking on behalf of his family, Ms. Getman's brother David K. Curry asked the judge to pursue the maximum sentence for Noonan for “taking away something that couldn't be replaced.” Of his sister's five children, Mr. Curry said, “they still grieve every day, and will have to carry the burden of not having a mother to love and confide in.

