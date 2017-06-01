Natural Bridge man charged with petit larceny at Watertown Dunkina Donuts
City police have charged Matthew H. Hernandez, 26, 42449 County Route 41, Natural Bridge, with petit larceny in connection with a theft from a Dunkin' Donuts in Watertown.
