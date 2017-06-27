Missing teenagers found dead in Lake Ontario following two-day search

A somber two-day search for two missing teenagers in Lake Ontario came to a tragic end Monday afternoon when rescuers found their bodies in the water near Robert G. Wehle State Park. The boys, Lorenz Greenwood Coinco, 18, and Andrew J. Stevenson, 14, both of Watertown, had been with a group of five friends atop one of the park's cliff edges around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when Mr. Coinco jumped into the water.

