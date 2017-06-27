Missing teenagers found dead in Lake ...

Missing teenagers found dead in Lake Ontario following two-day search

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A somber two-day search for two missing teenagers in Lake Ontario came to a tragic end Monday afternoon when rescuers found their bodies in the water near Robert G. Wehle State Park. The boys, Lorenz Greenwood Coinco, 18, and Andrew J. Stevenson, 14, both of Watertown, had been with a group of five friends atop one of the park's cliff edges around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when Mr. Coinco jumped into the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wwny (Sep '13) 4 hr Oral Roberts 16
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? 6 hr Agelina 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Tue JFC 14
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Field Days Jun 12 Red Rooster 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC