Massena Central School students showcasing artwork at mall show

Massena Central School students will showcase their artistic abilities, including some award-winning artwork, during an exhibit that opens this evening at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. The opening reception for “Art Starts Here,” with works from students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is at 5 p.m. in the former Express store in the mall.

