Lowville Planning Board OKs Kraft Heinz pretreatment upgrades
The village Planning Board has signed off on Kraft Heinz's plans to improve its wastewater pretreatment system after getting several outstanding issues addressed over the past month. Board members on Monday approved the addition of a 2,600-square-foot process building featuring a 33-foot-tall moving bed biofilm reactor tank and blower pad and other equipment.
