Live music returning to Watertown farmers market

Local television host Alex Hazard has arranged for live music to return this Wednesday to the weekly farmers market along Washington Street. Starting Wednesday, Mr. Hazard's DreamChaser's Scholarship program will set the stage for musicians to perform at the farmers market until the weekly event ends for the season on Oct. 4. For years, local musicians have performed under a tent in front of City Hall to small audiences, often snacking on their lunches.

