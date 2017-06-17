Jreck Subs franchisee oversees corporation
A local Jreck Subs franchisee will manage the corporation until U.S. District Court, Utica, issues a final order of forfeiture against Christopher M. Swartz, who has agreed to surrender his ownership interests as part of a plea agreement resulting in wire fraud and tax evasion convictions. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement that the agency and Peter J. Whitmore, who owns four Jreck Subs restaurants with Mark A. and Sally M. Rice, have a “memorandum of understanding” that Mr. Whitmore will oversee the company until marshals are directed to sell Jreck Subs' intellectual property rights and franchisee royalty payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wwny (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|15
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Mon
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Field Days
|Jun 12
|Red Rooster
|1
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Jun 10
|Warning
|11
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC