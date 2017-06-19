Immaculate Heart Central High School class leaders
The academic leaders for the class of 2017 at Immaculate Heart Central High School are Makenzie L. Kramer, valedictorian, and Nicholas C. Byard, salutatorian. Miss Kramer, daughter of Dr. Lawrence Kramer, Watertown, and the late Anne Kramer, has an academic average of 98.51.
