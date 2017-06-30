Hundreds gather at South Jeff High School to celebrate studentsa lives
Michael Green, a guidance counselor with South Jefferson Central School District, only needs one word to describe Andrew Stevenson: happy. In South Jefferson High School's gymnasium Thursday night, he shared memories of Andrew with hundreds of students and parents gathered there to celebrate his life, as well as the life of Lorenz “Enzo” Greenwood Coinco.
