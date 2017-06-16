Gouverneur man gets prison for burglaries in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties

In Jefferson County Supreme Court on Thursday, Jeremiah A. Garnett, 24, Philadelphia, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the 2016 death of infant Benjamin A. Jones, son of Garnett's girlfriend, Jackie M. Jones. Judge James P. McClusky said he felt the sentence was because Garnett had “taken away something that cannot be replaced.” Garnett pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on March 31 and admitted that he was “playing with Ben and tossed him up in the air, and he hit his head on the ceiling.” Garnett was watching the baby while Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.