Goodyear blimp sets course for Canada Day festivities

You only get one sesquicentennial, so Goodyear is planning to help Canada celebrate its milestone year with aerial coverage of Canada Day festivities and fireworks. "Having the iconic Goodyear Blimp fly above Ottawa, Canada's capital city, as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation will add yet another notable moment to the year-long celebrations we are enjoying in 2017," Michael Crockatt, president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, said in a statement.

