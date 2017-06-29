Goodyear blimp sets course for Canada Day festivities
You only get one sesquicentennial, so Goodyear is planning to help Canada celebrate its milestone year with aerial coverage of Canada Day festivities and fireworks. "Having the iconic Goodyear Blimp fly above Ottawa, Canada's capital city, as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation will add yet another notable moment to the year-long celebrations we are enjoying in 2017," Michael Crockatt, president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a good kennel
|Wed
|Must love dogs
|1
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Oral Roberts
|16
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Wed
|Agelina
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Jun 27
|JFC
|14
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Jun 19
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC