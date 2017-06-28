Federal sentencing of Watertowna s Sw...

Federal sentencing of Watertowna s Swartz likely to be postponed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A federal judge on Tuesday denied Watertown businessman Christopher M. Swartz's request to be released from jail two weeks prior to his sentencing on wire fraud and tax evasion charges, also indicating the sentencing may be postponed. Mr. Swartz, former principal owner of Jreck Subs and other business entities, is scheduled to be sentenced July 12 in U.S. District Court, Utica, after pleading guilty Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? 2 hr Agelina 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) 20 hr JFC 14
wwny (Sep '13) Jun 20 Anonymous 15
ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13) Jun 19 idontmissdrum 6
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... Jun 16 Dumbfounded1 12
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Field Days Jun 12 Red Rooster 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC