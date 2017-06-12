Discussions to kick back up again on ...

Discussions to kick back up again on Watertown City Court project

Jefferson County and city officials are ready to get together again to see if they can work out a proposal to construct new City Court facilities at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Arsenal Street. Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. wants to meet in the next two weeks with Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, and County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III to discuss more of the nitty-gritty of the proposed addition at the county courthouse.

