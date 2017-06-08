DiNapoli: a Crazy notiona that procur...

DiNapoli: a Crazy notiona that procurement bill would slow contract approval process

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

As the end of this year's legislative session draws near in Albany, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said he hopes to see progress on a bill that gives his office more authority to review State University of New York construction contracts. In a Times editorial board meeting Wednesday, Mr. DiNapoli discussed a range of financial issues that are or could have an effect on state government in the near future.

