DiNapoli: a Crazy notiona that procurement bill would slow contract approval process

As the end of this year's legislative session draws near in Albany, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said he hopes to see progress on a bill that gives his office more authority to review State University of New York construction contracts. In a Times editorial board meeting Wednesday, Mr. DiNapoli discussed a range of financial issues that are or could have an effect on state government in the near future.

