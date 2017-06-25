Crews searching for two missing teenagers in Lake Ontario
Police and emergency crews are searching for two people who fell into Lake Ontario at Robert Wehle State Park on Sunday afternoon. Multiple helicopters and boats can be seen along the northwest shore of the park along with several rescue crews from across Jefferson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Ruff
|12
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Jun 20
|Anonymous
|15
|ft. drum has ruined the north country (Mar '13)
|Jun 19
|idontmissdrum
|6
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|Jun 16
|Dumbfounded1
|12
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Field Days
|Jun 12
|Red Rooster
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC