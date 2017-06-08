Council clash: Watertown officials ha...

Council clash: Watertown officials handle differences over new budget poorly

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The Watertown City Council passed its 2017-18 budget this week, but not without some examples of bad behavior on both sides of a rift that has developed. The council adopted the budget Monday by a vote of 3-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... 15 hr Harry Bawls 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) May 22 91 mps 10
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May '17 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC