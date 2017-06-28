City announces four anti-poverty prog...

City announces four anti-poverty programs during panel

The city's $1 million anti-poverty program will kick off in November, an effort community leaders and advocates have been planning since last fall. Peter W. Schmitt, who is overseeing the anti-poverty initiative, Tuesday discussed four programs that tackle education, housing, workplace development and transportation barriers people face when trying to escape poverty.

