Champion man admits to drug possession
Howard James Jr., 60, Champion, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to two drug-related charges, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance, in separate incidents. Mr. James admitted that he possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it in March, and that he attempted to share the drug with another person last August.
Watertown Daily Times
