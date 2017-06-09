Apartment renovation project has gone well
In November, Neighbors of Watertown Inc. launched a roughly $14 million construction project at the Brighton/Empsall building, Centennial Apartments, the Bugbee building above the downtown Family Y facility and Henry Keep and Olympic apartments. Thank you to all the workers and staff, and thank you Neighbors of Watertown for making a difference in our community.
