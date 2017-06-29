Adams Revitalization Committee plans 3rd annual summer concert series

Music will fill the air here again this summer when the village's Revitalization Committee presents its third annual community concert series. There will be a variety of free concerts on six Wednesday nights beginning July 12 at the gazebo on the Village Green behind the Adams Fire Hall, 6 N. Main St. Each performance will begin at 6:30 and end at about 8. In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Six Town Meeting Hall on East Church Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.