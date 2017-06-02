A better option: I-81 project must ma...

A better option: I-81 project must maintain north country access to Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The steel and concrete viaducts that carry Interstate 81 through downtown Syracuse are nearing the end of their useful and safe life. They have transported millions of cars through the heart of Syracuse for more than 50 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having met... Wed wondering minds 22
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) May 22 91 mps 10
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... May 18 part time resident 5
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC