Woman accused of yelling racial slurs in Watertown
City police charged Patricia J. Perras, 49, homeless, with disorderly conduct after she allegedly yelled racial slurs on South Rutland Street on Saturday. Ms. Perras, also charged around 3:25 p.m. with open alcoholic beverage in public, was later released with an appearance in City Court.
