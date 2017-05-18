Well-known Sinclair VP to become president of NY college
A Sinclair Community College leader has been named president of a state college in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|10 hr
|part time resident
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 13
|3-71 alpha
|7
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Ohiredy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC