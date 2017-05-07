Watertown woman allegedly caused $1,500 damage to another persona s car
Cassandra L. Weed, 28, Watertown, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief. Ms. Weed allegedly keyed Clayton Blake's car in West Carthage in September 2016, and caused more than $1,500 worth of damage to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Apr 23
|Becca jaycox
|6
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar '17
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar '17
|ddtl03
|6
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC