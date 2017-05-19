Watertown teens accused of driving stolen car

City police charged Isaiah A. Thomas, 16, of 341 N. Michigan Ave., with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and Isaiah J. Ballenger, 17, of 203 St. Mary St. with fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 11:20 a.m. Sunday at the city police department. Police said Mr. Thomas was driving a stolen car with help from Mr. Ballenger.

