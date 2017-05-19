Watertown soon will implement a zombiea properties program

City Councilman Cody J. Horbacz isn't so sure that the city should accept a nearly $150,000 state grant to combat dozens of abandoned and vacant homes that dot the city. During budget deliberations earlier this week, Councilman Horbacz urged his colleagues not to go forward with accepting the $149,492 state grant to address so-called “zombie properties” and other abandoned and vacant homes.

