Watertown Road Project Proposes Roundabout Near Stateway Plaza
Making a better connection between two busy streets in Watertown is the goal of a new road project. A public meeting was held Wednesday night for residents to learn more about the project, which would include construction of the Western Boulevard connector road next to Gaffney Drive and Commerce Park Drive.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;...
|13 hr
|part time resident
|5
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|May 13
|3-71 alpha
|7
|Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16)
|May 9
|Donny Bravo
|9
|John Cain (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Martha
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr '17
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr '17
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Ohiredy
|42
