Watertown pair accused of possessing cocaine and heroin; one accused of hitting Arta s Jug with car

A Watertown pair is being accused of possessing cocaine and heroin, and one of the two is alleged to have caused nearly $30,000 in damage by hitting Art's Jug with his vehicle. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force said they executed a search warrant at about 1 p.m. Tuesday against Ryan D. Monroe, 35, and Suzanne E. Szatanek, 40, both of 24933 Route 126, Watertown, and found 2.3 ounces of powder and crack cocaine, 107 doses of heroin packed in glassine envelopes, $1,891 in cash, a taser, scales and packaging materials.

