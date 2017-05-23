Watertown men charged with possessing meth, hydrocodone

Marcus Leandry, 45, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and Brandon S. Karpp, 30, of 123 S Rutland St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. According to police records, Mr. Leandry kept on his person and in his 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee a white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine.

