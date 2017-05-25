Watertown man pleads guilty to attempted strangulation at shelter for domestic violence victims
In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Charlie R. Dingman, 21, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted strangulation for an April incident at a shelter for domestic violence victims. Mr. Dingman admitted that he put his hands around the female victim's throat on April 7, while they were living there together.
