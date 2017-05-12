Watertown man charged with aggravated DWI
Jose A. Cruz, 24, of 206 Franklin St., was arrested by city police for intoxicated driving at 12:27 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Cruz was arrested near the JB Wise Plaza with a BAC of .19 percent.
