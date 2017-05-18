Watertown man arrested for DWAI, possession
State police arrested Joshua D. Hartz, 27, of Watertown at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired. Mr. Hartz was arrested on State Route 3 in the town of Henderson.
