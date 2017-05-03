Watertown man accused of trying to purchase alcohol with stolen debit card
City police charged Wayne P. Sharpe Sr., 45, of 661 Factory St., with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday at his residence. Police said Mr. Sharpe attempted to purchase alcohol at the Sunoco gas station at 610 State St. with a stolen debit card on April 18. Mr. Sharpe was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly engaging in criminal activity in the presence of a 16-year-old on that same date.
