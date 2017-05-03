Watertown man accused of trying to pu...

Watertown man accused of trying to purchase alcohol with stolen debit card

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police charged Wayne P. Sharpe Sr., 45, of 661 Factory St., with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday at his residence. Police said Mr. Sharpe attempted to purchase alcohol at the Sunoco gas station at 610 State St. with a stolen debit card on April 18. Mr. Sharpe was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly engaging in criminal activity in the presence of a 16-year-old on that same date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Cain (Jul '10) Tue Martha 5
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Apr 23 Becca jaycox 6
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr 10 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar '17 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar '17 ddtl03 6
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC