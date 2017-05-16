Watertown man accused of threatening ...

Watertown man accused of threatening people with knife at Salmon Run Mall

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged Corey R. Smith, 27, of 1620 Huntington St., Watertown, with first- and second-degree menacing along with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly displaying a knife during an altercation at the Burlington Coat Factory in the Salmon Run Mall. Deputies said Mr. Smith screamed at and threatened to stab Corey Dangerfield and Justin L. Ryan, both of Watertown, and wielded a gold-colored knife toward the pair during a fight at the store at 6:54 p.m. on May 11. Mr. Smith, charged at 9 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Main Street, Glen Park, was arraigned in Watertown Town Court, and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail.

