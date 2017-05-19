Watertown man accused of punching rear-view mirror
City police charged Derrick J. Nier, 22, of 627 Olive St., rear apartment, with fourth-degree criminal mischief at 5:38 p.m. Thursday at Samaritan Medical Center.
