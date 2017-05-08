Watertown man accused of possessing cocaine
A Watertown man, Andrew P. Rowley, faces a felony drug charge after allegedly being found with about half a kilo of cocaine and at least $100,000 in cash. Jerry D. Golden, supervisor of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, said the seizures were “one of our biggest” he had seen in the area.
