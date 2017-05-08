Watertown man accused of possessing c...

Watertown man accused of possessing cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Watertown man, Andrew P. Rowley, faces a felony drug charge after allegedly being found with about half a kilo of cocaine and at least $100,000 in cash. Jerry D. Golden, supervisor of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, said the seizures were “one of our biggest” he had seen in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) Tue Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Apr 23 Becca jaycox 6
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar '17 Dinga15 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC