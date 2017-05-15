Watertown man accused of possessing c...

Watertown man accused of possessing cocaine, heroin

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Watertown man was accused of possessing cocaine and heroin following a raid Wednesday afternoon by the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force. The task force raided the residence of Grant A. Rogers, 51, of 24098 Route 12, Room 1, about 1:30 p.m., as Mr. Rogers had been the focus of a drug investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Sat 3-71 alpha 7
Terrie lalone of Adams (Mar '16) May 9 Donny Bravo 9
John Cain (Jul '10) May 2 Martha 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr '17 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr '17 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar '17 Dinga15 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC